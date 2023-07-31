Dr Lam Akol returns home, pledges commitment to peace deal

The leader of the National Democratic Party returned home Monday after spending years in Sudan and pledged to fully commit to the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections.

The Chairman of the National Democratic Movement, one of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance parties, was received on Monday, July 31, by the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin at Juba International Airport.

He came via the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

In his remarks shortly after disembarking at Juba International Airport, Dr Lam Akol says he has come to push the peace process and take the country forward.

Dr Akol pointed out that although he was not physically present in the country, he has been taking part in the implementation of the peace road map.

“I came in order to continue with the roadmap that we started on the 12th of September 2018,” Dr Lam said.

“The peace process that we voluntarily agreed that we should do it. I have not been far from it. Maybe physically I was not there but I was taking part in the process,” he added.

“We hope to do the next stage which demands physical presence. If we’re able to do the rest. Previously at a distance this time, we need to be physically presence to push forward and take our land to the designed end that we have all planned from the very beginning.”

Dr Lam further said his party is prepared for the forthcoming general elections in 2024.

“My next move is that we are coming to implement the peace process and to prepare for the next stages as demanded by the peace agreement,” Dr Lam said.

“We are prepared for the election as part of the peace agreement. You know the election is a process it’s not an event.”

