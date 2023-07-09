Independence Day celebrations entirely peaceful – Police

The national police spokesperson said Sunday that Independence Day was marked peacefully in the capital Juba without any threat to public safety.

Major General Daniel Justin said the police deployed forces in the city streets to maintain law and order.

General Justin said the presence of traffic police forces in the streets reduced accidents and other traffic violations.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Sunday afternoon, the security official they have not registered any major incident in this year’s celebration.

“The citizens’ celebrations of the 12th anniversary of the independence were quiet and peaceful in the capital, Juba, yesterday evening with the presence of security forces in the streets to provide security and protect the property and lives of citizens,” Justin said.

“So far, the Independence Day is going well, and we have not recorded any major incidents, such as shootings, deaths, or traffic accidents.”

He, however, said there were minor motorcycle accidents, and the reason for the lack of traffic accidents that did not result in any serious injuries.

On Saturday, July 8, General Justin called on the public to cooperate with security agencies and report any suspicious activities.

