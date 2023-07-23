Jonglei, Upper Nile governors caution citizens against incitement

The Governors of Jonglei and Upper Nile States have both dismissed reports of youth mobilization targeting civilians in Malakal and called on the citizens to refrain from spreading false information.

Upper Nile’s governor James Odhok met with his Jonglei counterpart Denay Jock Chagor in Juba yesterday to discuss affairs of the neighboring states.

This comes weeks after reports of alleged heightening tension in the greater Upper Nile region.

Speaking after the meeting, the Upper Nile governor said the information being circulated is untrue.

“I want to say today that this is not true, it is a lie, we do not have any youth who are mobilizing themselves and planning to attack.”

He called on the citizens and politicians to refrain from spreading false information on social media saying, it is endangering the native lives.

“More importantly, we want to stress to those who are using social media in the capital Juba whether you are a citizen, politician, or senior politician, ordinary citizens, let us refrain from using false information that is endangering the lives of innocent people on the ground,”

“As somebody who is senior when you speak, people listen and when you speak something that is not true it causes problems to ordinary citizens who are just living their daily lives,

“So we are calling on people to refrain from that,” he stressed.



Similarly, Upper Nile state governor James Odhok appealed to the citizens not to listen to rumors to avert conflict.

“Jonglei and Unity States are part of the greater Upper Nile, and all people of Upper Nile I want to remind people here in the center not to listen to rumors, and our people in other countries to support conflict that affects the people in the time people are in peace,

‘We want to raise our children to be the future of South Sudan and the future of states that came from conflict,” he said.



Both state leaders have agreed to visit the neighboring communities of Fanjak and Tunjar to preach peace and reconciliation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Monkey breaks hunter’s arm in Nagero revenge attack Previous Post