Jonglei govt takes U-turn on mandatory approval of talk shows, PSAs

Jonglei govt takes U-turn on mandatory approval of talk shows, PSAs

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 hour ago

Aerial view of Bor town, Jonglei State. (Photo: Courtesy).

Jonglei State Information Ministry has reversed its order of directing radio stations to seek approval of talk shows and public announcements from the government.

The Ministry through its Director General, Mohamad Chuol Peter, had issued the order on 4th November 2023.

The revocation of the decision effected on Thursday came after a meeting between the state Ministry of Information and Communication, the Union of Journalists in South Sudan and INTREPID South Sudan in Bor town.

DG Chuol said the meeting agreed on 6-point resolutions including inclusion of three languages namely, Dinka, Nuer and Anuak: monitoring of the performance of the journalists by the Union of Journalist in South Sudan and verification of information by radio station mangers before going on air.

They also resolved that Media houses and freelances provide visibility materials including Branded Jackets, caps, and ID Cards to their staff during official duties while the civil society activists remain neutral in their activism on state affairs.

The resolutions also came two days after the Ministry banned unapproved governmental and non-governmental public announces from being aired on the radios.

 

 

