Japan, UNMAS launch $2.2M project to accelerate mine clearance in South Sudan

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in partnership with the government, have launched a new $2.2 million grant aid project to significantly strengthen South Sudan’s national capacity to combat landmine contamination.

Launched on Wednesday, October 1, the 18-month project, “Improvement of the working environment for Mine Action Agencies in South Sudan,” directly supports the nation’s goal of achieving a mine-free status by 2030.

Enhancing National Ownership Across Nine States

The initiative is designed to enhance the sustainability of the National Mine Action Authority (NMAA) by providing essential equipment for surveys and clearance, and extensive capacity building.

The project will deploy crucial resources across nine states, where landmines and explosive remnants of war (ERW) continue to endanger communities and hinder development.

“This JICA-UNMAS partnership is national ownership translated into practical results: safer land, stronger institutions, and communities able to rebuild with confidence,” said Mr. Zehrudin Sukanovic, Chief of Mine Action for UNMAS in South Sudan.

“This is vital support for the Government’s commitment to the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention.”

The contaminated land, which stands at approximately 21 km², obstructs agricultural development, the return of displaced persons, and the delivery of social services.

Children account for over 80% of explosive ordnance casualties in recent years, making targeted risk education a top priority.

Strengthening the Foundation for Socio-Economic Growth

Japanese officials emphasized that the funding underscores Japan’s long-term commitment to peace and prosperity in South Sudan.

Ambassador Odagiri Toshio, Embassy of Japan to South Sudan, stated: “Japan is pleased to contribute to South Sudan’s vital mine action program. This project bolsters the National Mine Action Authority’s capacity, leading to safer communities and sustainable development.”

The project will provide vehicles and explosive ordnance disposal equipment, fund the refurbishment of NMAA offices in Juba and Wau, and support the deployment of six dedicated survey and risk education teams.

Mr. Jurkuch Barach Jurkuch, Chairperson of the NMAA, warmly welcomed the support: “This project will strengthen our capacity to lead and coordinate mine action, providing our teams with the tools, training, and resources needed to survey, clear, and educate communities about explosive hazards. It directly supports our goal of a South Sudan free from landmines by 2030.”

Since 2011, Japan has contributed over USD 16 million to mine action in South Sudan through its partnership with UNMAS. This new project will also promote South-South cooperation through knowledge exchanges with the Cambodia Mine Action Centre (CMAC).

About UNMAS

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) is the coordinator of mine action within the UN system, working to eliminate the threat of landmines, explosive remnants of war, and improvised explosive devices.

About JICA

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is an organization that assists developing countries and promotes international cooperation to support the socio-economic development, recovery, or economic stability of regions.

