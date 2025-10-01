1st October 2025

Special Court: Judge explains suspension of live trial coverage

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

Presiding Judge James Alala (center) and his colleagues oversee the fifth day of the trial for Dr. Riek Machar and seven co-accused in the Nasir Incident case, Wednesday, October 1, 2025. (Photo: Eye Radio/Moses Awan)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — Presiding Judge James Alala has ordered a temporary suspension of live filming and recording during the fifth session of the Nasir Incident trial, stating the measure is necessary to safeguard the integrity of witness testimonies.

Speaking during the proceedings on Wednesday, October 1, Justice Alala explained that the court is now beginning to hear from witnesses.

The restrictions were put in place to prevent those waiting outside from listening to live broadcasts and being potentially influenced before they appear in court.

“If the proceedings are broadcast live, witnesses who are waiting outside may listen and be influenced before they appear in court,” Justice Alala said, confirming that recording and filming would be suspended until after the testimonies are completed.

Meanwhile, the court maintained tight security inside the hall, strictly enforcing existing rules that prohibit attendees, including journalists, from taking photos, recording, or sending messages using mobile phones.

The judge assured the media that access to information would continue while the court protects the fairness of the trial.

