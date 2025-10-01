1st October 2025

Gumbo Sherikat sexual assault case adjourned after first session

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

A picture showing inmates at the Juba Central Prison. Photo credit: Curtesy

The high-profile trial of 13 young men accused of the sexual assaults of an underage girl in Gumbo Sherikat officially began today at a mobile court inside Juba Central Prison.

The Presiding Judge adjourned the session until Saturday morning following the presentation of opening statements and the submission of the investigator’s report and exhibits by the prosecution.

The case involves an incident that occurred in June, which triggered widespread public outrage after it was filmed and circulated on social media.

Advocate Godfrey Victor Bullen, who is representing the survivor, confirmed the details of the first hearing to Eye Radio.

“The first session was good. We opened up the prosecution case… The defence was represented by two advocates,” Bullen said. “The court had the investigator. The investigator produced his investigation report and presented the exhibits before the courts.”

The 13 suspects face four charges, including joint criminal acts, criminal intimidation, unlawful detention for sexual assault, and robbery.

The trial resumes on Saturday for the examination-in-chief of the lead investigator, which will be followed by cross-examination from the defense counsel.

Gumbo Sherikat sexual assault case adjourned after first session

