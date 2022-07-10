Intoxicated drivers blamed for 15 accidents during Independence Day

Juba Police have registered 15 traffic accidents during the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

The National Police Spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin said the incidents were recorded in Kololo, Kator, Juba town, Malakia and Gudele areas.

General Justin associated most of the accidents with careless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“We recorded fifteen traffic accidents, most of them are motorcycles. Most of these incidents are due to override and lack of commitment to traffic rules There are seven cases of harm,” Justin told Eye Radio this afternoon.

The police however, said no death was recorded despite seven people having sustained serious injuries.

According to the security official, the culprits are in police custody.

General Justin cautioned drivers against reckless driving like overtaking or unauthorized speed.

“It is because of the over speed Motorcycle driving neglect and driving under the effect of alcohol and some children also driving. We appeal to the driver of the excessive motorcycles will not meet the purpose, but it may cause death,” he said.

In January this year, police recorded four death in over 200 road traffic accidents during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Juba.

The incidents involved motorcycle and vehicles.

