10th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Intoxicated drivers blamed for 15 accidents during Independence Day

Intoxicated drivers blamed for 15 accidents during Independence Day

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Wreckage of a car involved in an accident on Saturday night. | 9th July 2022. | Photo: Courtesy.

Juba Police have registered 15 traffic accidents during the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

The National Police Spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin said the incidents were recorded in Kololo, Kator, Juba town, Malakia and Gudele areas.

General Justin associated most of the accidents with careless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“We recorded fifteen traffic accidents, most of them are motorcycles. Most of these incidents are due to override and lack of commitment to traffic rules There are seven cases of harm,” Justin told Eye Radio this afternoon.

The police however, said no death was recorded despite seven people having sustained serious injuries.

According to the security official, the culprits are in police custody.

General Justin cautioned drivers against reckless driving like overtaking or unauthorized speed.

“It is because of the over speed Motorcycle driving neglect and driving under the effect of alcohol and some children also driving. We appeal to the driver of the excessive motorcycles will not meet the purpose, but it may cause death,” he said.

In January this year, police recorded four death in over 200 road traffic accidents during the Christmas and New Year celebrations in Juba.

The incidents involved motorcycle and vehicles.

Popular Stories
‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions 1

‘Stop dredging, its not in your interest,’ Prof Elkhazin cautions

Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech 2

Here’s what S. Sudanese want to hear from Kiir’s July 9 speech

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Don’t criminalise opposing views, Dr. Albino cautions pro-dredging 3

Don’t criminalise opposing views, Dr. Albino cautions pro-dredging

Published Tuesday, July 5, 2022

Kiir’s message to Pope: Peace is being implemented but with difficulties 4

Kiir’s message to Pope: Peace is being implemented but with difficulties

Published Thursday, July 7, 2022

Cardinal Parolin and faithfuls endure drizzling cold to pray for S. Sudan peace 5

Cardinal Parolin and faithfuls endure drizzling cold to pray for S. Sudan peace

Published Thursday, July 7, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

“Presidency to pick graduation day soon,” Kiir

Published 1 hour ago

Intoxicated drivers blamed for 15 accidents during Independence Day

Published 2 hours ago

Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence

Published 6 hours ago

President Kiir calls partners to fund crippled peace mechanisms

Published 12 hours ago

Sri Lankan President fled from angry protestors, agrees to resign

Published 20 hours ago

Kiir regrets loss of lives to ‘senseless’ inter-ethnic violence

Published Saturday, July 9, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.