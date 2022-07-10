Jubilation in some states as Juba marks Independence Day in silence

As the national capital Juba marked the eleventh Anniversary of Independence without official celebration, several states celebrated the freedom day in style.

It is the seventh time the country has marked the important event in silence, a situation that the government blamed on financial constraints brought about by the conflict, global economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth said lack of finance has forced the government to cancel the Independence Day celebration in Juba.

Meanwhile, in a televised address to the nation Saturday, President Kiir touched on some pressing issues affecting the country.

These were on peace implementation, sub-national violence and the controversies around the Nile water management.

Kiir ordered the suspension of all dredging-related activities until an environmental impact assessment is conducted, thus putting an end to a controversial project that has created speculations and diversion of opinions.

“July 9th is an important day in our calendar. It is also the day we remember the people we lost through our painful journey to statehood. On this day, I would like to congratulate all of you both within the country and across the globe,” Kiir said in his address at the State House.

Surrounded by officials, Kiir said the country has not been able to hold public celebration due to war induced economic crisis as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government has other pressing issues to deal with, instead of throwing an expensive independence day celelbration.

“This year specifically, we have decided to scale-down public celebrations because of other competing public priorities which do not allow us to commit resources to support public celebration of our independence,” said the president.

However, several states, including Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Lakes, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr El Ghazal among others, organized their own celebrations.

The Governor of Central Equatoria State Emmanuel Adil Anthony and his cabinet traveled to Yei River Country to celebrate the Independence Day. It is not clear why the celebration was not in the state capital Juba.

Several videos streamed live on Facebook showed flag-bearing crowds and parades of security force and students marching the streets of Yei, Rumbek, Aweil, Wau and Yambio.

In Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Governor Tong Akeen planked by his deputy Tong Lual Ayat, addressed thousands of citizens in the state capital where he appealed for a lasting peace in the state and with its neighbors.

However, there was no sign of celebrations in the states of Jonglei, Eastern Equatoria, Unity, Upper Nile and Warrap, due to apparent insecurities and flood related crisis.

Last week, Minister Michael Makuei said the government’s priority is to get fund for the graduation the unified forces.

“Even if we have funds, we will have to use it for the graduation of the forces that have been in the training centers for too long.”

Addressing the nation the independence day, President Salva Kiir also condemned the rising incidents of communal and cattle-related violence which, according to him, have led to the loss of lives across the country.

Kiir expressed his condolences to the families of victims of sub-national violence and said his government will hold those who have killed accountable to their crimes.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter