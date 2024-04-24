24th April 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Eye Media, UNICEF train journalists on enhancing citizen participation through media

Eye Media, UNICEF train journalists on enhancing citizen participation through media

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 35 mins ago

Photo: Journalists from 25 media houses across South Sudan participate in a two-day training session in Juba, focusing on the media's role in citizen participation. - Photo credit: Moses Awan/Eye Radio, April 23, 2024

Twenty-five journalists from various media outlets in South Sudan are currently undergoing training on the pivotal role of media in bolstering citizen participation.

The two-day training focuses on breaking barriers that impede access to health and education-related information.

Eye Media in partnership with UNICEF, is conducting the training, bringing together journalists and media stakeholders from diverse institutions across the country.

It focuses on enhancing access to integrated information and closing the feedback loop concerning health, nutrition, washing, child protection, education, and even emergency programs that UNICEF and partners are supporting.

In her remarks, Mary Denis, the Director of Health Education and Promotion at the National Ministry of Health hails journalists for their incredible role in disseminating information to the public.

She encourages them to inform communities stating that by reporting, journalists are contributing to ensuring positive behaviour change in the communities, saving lives.

This is because Mary says information enables them to make life-saving decisions for themselves and their families.

“We in the Ministry of Health, acknowledge your responsible journalism. We know that you have a very great role in passing information to the communities,” said Mary.

“Your role is to strengthen citizens’ participation in closing the feedback loop and also access to integrated information in so many areas: health, nutrition, wash, child protection, education and even emergency,” she said.

“By reporting, you are also ensuring positive behaviour change in the communities which is a life-saving practice for informed decision-making.

“When communities are aware, then they will be able to make decisions for themselves and their families’ wellbeing”.

Kerebino Dut from Abyei FM, one of the participants in the training says the knowledge from the training will help his media house to collect feedback from the audience to improve their content.

“This training will help so much because the knowledge we are getting here will help us,” said Dut.

“We will be able to conduct feedback collection, determine how to use the feedback to improve our work and enable us to produce new content,” he said.

“At the same time, people (Journalists) who have received this training will go and train other Journalists at the stations”.

Voice of Freedom’s Program Manager in Magwi, Ongwech William Ating hopes the training will better their reporting on health-related issues.

“This training is very important for us who are brought here as Journalists and media stakeholders,” said Ongwech.

“There are a lot of loopholes when it comes to putting issues and when it comes to the issue of getting feedback from the listeners or our audience,” he said.

“There are times that we may not even know what exactly they want or what we are doing and how it impacts them but in this training.

“We will be able to understand and we have started understanding that we need to keep intact with them and in this training, we get much on health-related issues.”

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo 1

Meet Juba’s famed mobile broadcaster Sultan Jambo

Published Thursday, April 18, 2024

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention 2

Govt confirms being sued at EAC court over Kalisto’s detention

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve 3

S. African company completes aerial survey of Jonglei oil reserve

Published Monday, April 22, 2024

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance 4

Govt notified of lawsuit over Kalisto’s forced disappearance

Published Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system 5

Central Bank introduces electronic currency auction system

Published Friday, April 19, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Eye Media, UNICEF train journalists on enhancing citizen participation through media

Published 35 mins ago

IGAD anticipates a week-long heat stress in South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Menimen threatens to sue official over unpaid entertainment dues

Published 17 hours ago

South Sudanese artist recounts escaping human traffickers in Thailand

Published 18 hours ago

UN scales down operations as govt detains its fuel

Published 18 hours ago

S. Sudan enormous resources is ‘mind-boggling’ -EU Ambassador

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th April 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!