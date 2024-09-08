8th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Pictures | States   |   In Pictures: Floods wreck havoc across South Sudan

In Pictures: Floods wreck havoc across South Sudan

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Family pack their belongings to leave their flooded home in Rumbek East County. (Social Media).

As the UN humanitarian agency said more than 710,000 people have been affected by the foreseen flashfloods across 30 counties as of September 5, we publish some pictures telling of the disastrous events currently unfolding in different parts of the country.

Photo taken on August 2024 shows locals in Ayod County, Jonglei State scrambling to drain a flooded area with their bare hands as dyke was washed away due to the torrential rainfall and rising Nile water level. (Social media).

Undated photo shows a woman and her daughter standing beside their submerged homestead in Nzara County of Western Equatoria State, where flooding has displaced over 1,000 people following heavy rains. (Courtesy).

An international aid group warned earlier that more than 3 million people will be impacted by a major flood event in South Sudan in the second half of 2024, many of whom will need humanitarian assistance.

IMPACT Initiatives said by September and October, when floodwaters have peaked, relief actors will grapple with a scenario in which more than three million people are affected and 2.4 million need aid.

Government ministries have already called for preparations against the imminent flooding in the northern and central parts of South Sudan after record rise in Lake Victoria water level.

According to the IGAD climate center (ICPAC), the current rainy season in the Greater Lakes region indicates potential increase in volumes of water in rivers and lakes in Burundi, Rwanda, Kenya, Uganda and DRC.

(Undated photo taken in early September 2024 shows a woman moving through flooded homestead in Rumbek East County of Lakes State. (Courtesy).

In Rumbek East in Lakes State, the commissioner said days of heavy rain in early September triggered flooding that submerged his headquarters and forced hundreds of people out of their homes in the area.

Mangar Machol said a drastic increase in water level of the local Barnam river caused it to overflow its banks and submerge settlements, displacing an unspecified number of households to higher grounds.

Family pack their belongings to leave their flooded home in Rumbek East County. (Social Media).

He narrated that several shelters made of mud walls have collapsed while livestock have been left without grazing land in several villages.

Motorists risk fast-flowing water along a flooded highway in Rumbek East County of Lakes State in order to reach their destinations. (-)
Rumbek East Commissioner’s Headquarters submerged and abandoned. (-)

Families displaced by flooding in Fangak County of Jonglei State cram themselves on heaps of papyrus leaves as the entire area sinks underwater. (-)

UN-OCHA said floods have displaced over 15,000 people in Fangak County with thousands fleeing daily to Tonga and Panyikang in Upper Nile, where registration and verification for humanitarian assistance is ongoing.

“While some stay in the town, others have relocated to higher ground designated by local authorities. The most urgent needs include medical care, protection services, shelter, and non-food items,” said the agency.

Photo taken on August 28, 2024 shows a woman breastfeeding her baby on a mud dyke in Fangak County of Jonglei State. (-)

UNHCR staff distribute blankets, mosquito nets and other essentials to over 200 families in Old Fangak, which is one of the most flood-affected counties across South Sudan this year. (Photo: UNHCR South Sudan).

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti 1

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

Published September 4, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 2

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields 3

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields

Published September 4, 2024

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release 4

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release

Published September 6, 2024

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba 5

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba

Published September 2, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State governor vows to rebuild ramshackle SPLM office

Published 27 mins ago

In Pictures: Floods wreck havoc across South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Nzara floods leave 1,125 people without shelter

Published 1 hour ago

NGBs govt denies claims that child rapist Saber Abu Sam escaped

Published 4 hours ago

Charity hospital in Tonj South significantly damaged in fire outbreak

Published 22 hours ago

Panyijar-Yirol East peace dialogue agrees 21 resolutions

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.