Nzara floods leave 1,125 people without shelter

At least 221 households comprising 1,125 people have been displaced flooding in Nzara County of Western Equatoria following days of heavy downpours.

Nzara commissioner Lino Kovo Fataki stated that the flashfloods have caused local rivers in Nzara and Yubu to burst their banks and swipe across villages.

Commissioner Fataki said thousands are stranded without shelter as the floods make the road linking Nzara and Yambio impassable.

According to his assessment, Lino said many houses were destroyed as a result and the affected population is in dire need of assistance.

“We made assessment yesterday and found out that, there were 221 households already destroyed by water and now there is no way to go to Yambio or to the partners to help,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

The official appealed to the government and humanitarian actors to urgently intervene and provide basic necessities to the affected populations.

“There are so many things we need from Yambio because Yambio is a very big town where traders are bringing goods. Up to now, the flooding is still continuing and our assessment is ongoing.”

