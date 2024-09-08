Unity State governor vows to rebuild ramshackle SPLM office

Unity State governor, Justice Riek Bim Top, expressed disappointment over the ruinous condition of the abandoned SPLM head office in the capital, Benitu, and vowed to restore the building to its “glorious” shape.

A statement from his office said Governor Bim visited the party headquarters on Saturday and found that the building had fallen into disrepair and needs renovation.

Pictures shared on the governor’s official Facebook page showed a decaying concrete structure with its roof blown off and fading painting on its still intact concrete foundation.

“The once vibrant and bustling headquarters of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) built since 2006 is now lying in ruins, with peeling paint and broken windows,” the statement said.

“Governor Bim expressed his disappointment at the state of the building, which had once been a symbol of hope and progress for the people of Unity State as well as members of the Great SPLM.”

“He vowed to work towards restoring the head office to its former glory, in the hopes of revitalizing the SPLM’s mission and bringing about positive change in Unity State.”

Unity State has been severely ravaged by the years of South Sudanese civil war that erupted in December 2013, with fierce battles fought in the capital, Bentiu, taking their tolls on critical infrastructure.

The civil war that ended in 2018 was followed by years of disastrous seasonal floods that have inundated almost the entire state, squeezing populations to highlands and displacement camps.

