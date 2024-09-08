8th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Unity State governor vows to rebuild ramshackle SPLM office

Unity State governor vows to rebuild ramshackle SPLM office

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 27 mins ago

SPLM headquarters lies in ruin in Unity State capital. (-)

Unity State governor, Justice Riek Bim Top, expressed disappointment over the ruinous condition of the abandoned SPLM head office in the capital, Benitu, and vowed to restore the building to its “glorious” shape.

A statement from his office said Governor Bim visited the party headquarters on Saturday and found that the building had fallen into disrepair and needs renovation.

Pictures shared on the governor’s official Facebook page showed a decaying concrete structure with its roof blown off and fading painting on its still intact concrete foundation.

“The once vibrant and bustling headquarters of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) built since 2006 is now lying in ruins, with peeling paint and broken windows,” the statement said.

“Governor Bim expressed his disappointment at the state of the building, which had once been a symbol of hope and progress for the people of Unity State as well as members of the Great SPLM.”

“He vowed to work towards restoring the head office to its former glory, in the hopes of revitalizing the SPLM’s mission and bringing about positive change in Unity State.”

Unity State has been severely ravaged by the years of South Sudanese civil war that erupted in December 2013, with fierce battles fought in the capital, Bentiu, taking their tolls on critical infrastructure.

The civil war that ended in 2018 was followed by years of disastrous seasonal floods that have inundated almost the entire state, squeezing populations to highlands and displacement camps.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti 1

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

Published September 4, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 2

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields 3

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields

Published September 4, 2024

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release 4

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release

Published September 6, 2024

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba 5

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba

Published September 2, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State governor vows to rebuild ramshackle SPLM office

Published 27 mins ago

In Pictures: Floods wreck havoc across South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Nzara floods leave 1,125 people without shelter

Published 1 hour ago

NGBs govt denies claims that child rapist Saber Abu Sam escaped

Published 4 hours ago

Charity hospital in Tonj South significantly damaged in fire outbreak

Published 22 hours ago

Panyijar-Yirol East peace dialogue agrees 21 resolutions

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.