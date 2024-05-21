Norwegian Ambassador urges gov’t commitment to financial reforms

The Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan is calling on the unity government to prioritize and fully commit to implementing Public Finance Management reforms.

Ambassador Linken Nymann Berryman made the remarks during the commemoration of Norwegian National Day, on May 17, 2024.

Norwegian National Day is the day when the Norwegian Constitution was signed in 1814.

The Norwegian envoy says her country strongly believes that transparency and accountability in public financial management is a cornerstone for a nation’s economic development and a trusted government.

Ambassador Nymann pointed out that this creates a solid platform for lasting peace and opportunities for all citizens to prosper.

“We, therefore, support the work for Public Financial Management Reform in South Sudan and keep calling on the Transitional Government for real political will and commitment to implement necessary PFM reforms,” Ambassador Nymann.

Ambassador Nymann says meeting the needs of the people is a basis for peacebuilding.

She stated that the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people in South Sudan is something Norway is highly worried about, adding that there is too much suffering for the people we are here to support.

The diplomat says her country is committed to the support of the people of South Sudan – for democracy, a rules-based society, and human rights.

Ambassador Nymann concluded that these are the values Norwegians are celebrating on our National Constitution Day.

Norway has been a long-standing partner with the people of South Sudan in the struggle for freedom and sovereignty.

