21st May 2024
IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Rainy day. (Courtesy/ICPAC).

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center has forecasted heavy rainfall exceeding 10 percent on record in parts of southern and western South Sudan and western Ethiopia between May 21st and 28th.

In its weekly weather projection, ICPAC said rainfall measuring more than 200 millimeters will hit a few regions in south-western Ethiopia and western South Sudan.

It stated that moderate rainfall between 50 and 200 mm is expected over most parts of South Sudan, western Ethiopia, most parts of Uganda and western Kenya.

It further said light rainfall of less than 50 mm will be experienced in southern Sudan, coastal regions of Somalia, Rwanda, northern Tanzania and western Kenya.

On the other hand, dry conditions will befall central to northern Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, eastern Ethiopia, eastern and northern Kenya, western and coastal Tanzania, eastern Burundi and central to northern parts of Somalia.

Further, the scientific center says moderate to high temperatures of 20 to 32℃ is expected over most parts of South Sudan, Uganda, Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania.

It also says temperature is expected to be warmer than average across the Greater Horn of Africa (GHA), with episodes of elevated heat stress in Afar region in Ethiopia and most parts of Sudan.

It warns that heavy rainfall is likely to lead to flooding in the flood-prone areas.

 

 

