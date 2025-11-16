Former SSFF President Gen. Augustino Maduot hospitalized in Juba, relative says

Former President of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF), Gen. Augustino Maduot, has been admitted to a hospital in Juba due to stomach complications, a family member confirmed on Sunday.

His relative, Eye Radio identified only as Bol said, Gen. Maduot’s condition had shown improvement since the morning, though doctors were yet to issue a final medical report.

“Yeah, there are plans to refer him to Nairobi, Kenya,” Bol said.

“He is relatively stable. Although there are plans to take him for further treatment, he is relatively stable, I can assure you.”

Bol noted that the medical team had not yet disclosed full details about the nature of the complications Gen. Maduot is experiencing.

“Well, the medical team have not shared with us, but he has been having some kind of complications,” he added. “The final results of the doctors have not yet been shared with us.”

Despite this, Bol said the former SSFA chief’s condition had improved. “So far he has improved. It is better than it was in the morning,” he said, adding that the family is awaiting official communication from the attending doctors.

Gen. Augustino Maduot, a prominent sports administrator and former military officer, served as president of the South Sudan Football Association until 2021.

