16th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Former SSFF President Gen. Augustino Maduot hospitalized in Juba, relative says

Former SSFF President Gen. Augustino Maduot hospitalized in Juba, relative says

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 9 hours ago

Former SSFA president Augustino Maduot. (-).

Former President of the South Sudan Football Federation (SSFF), Gen. Augustino Maduot, has been admitted to a hospital in Juba due to stomach complications, a family member confirmed on Sunday.

His relative, Eye Radio identified only as Bol said, Gen. Maduot’s condition had shown improvement since the morning, though doctors were yet to issue a final medical report.

“Yeah, there are plans to refer him to Nairobi, Kenya,” Bol said.

“He is relatively stable. Although there are plans to take him for further treatment, he is relatively stable, I can assure you.”

Bol noted that the medical team had not yet disclosed full details about the nature of the complications Gen. Maduot is experiencing.

“Well, the medical team have not shared with us, but he has been having some kind of complications,” he added. “The final results of the doctors have not yet been shared with us.”

Despite this, Bol said the former SSFA chief’s condition had improved. “So far he has improved. It is better than it was in the morning,” he said, adding that the family is awaiting official communication from the attending doctors.

Gen. Augustino Maduot, a prominent sports administrator and former military officer, served as president of the South Sudan Football Association until 2021.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 1

The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published November 13, 2025

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 2

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 3

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal 4

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published November 13, 2025

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official 5

Death toll in deadly Baliet County attack risen to 66 -says official

Published November 15, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

27 South Sudanese nationals freed from Ethiopian prison arrive in Juba

Published 7 hours ago

Former SSFF President Gen. Augustino Maduot hospitalized in Juba, relative says

Published 9 hours ago

Gunfire in Yambio linked to conflict among soldiers, officials say

Published 13 hours ago

Upper Nile Deputy Governor visits Baliet County after deadly Adong attack

Published 13 hours ago

MSF urges protection as 50 injured arrive Malakal after Adong Payam attack

Published 14 hours ago

UN renews Abyei peacekeeping mission for another year

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.