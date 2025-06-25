Gudele Hospital names Dr. Harriet Pasquale CEO

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health has been named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gudele Hospital, a modern private facility in Juba.

Dr. Harriet Pasquale, who officially took over on Tuesday, June 24, was welcomed by the hospital staff, marking a significant leadership transition for the key healthcare facility.

Hospital staff, in a social media post, warmly described Dr. Harriet as bringing “a wealth of experience, with unwavering dedication to healthcare excellence.”

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview, Dr. Harriet shed light on her new pivotal role.

“My new position as the chief executive officer for Gudele Hospital is just a position I took yesterday [Tuesday], and it’s a very important role for the hospital,” she explained.

Dr. Harriet emphasised the strategic importance of Gudele Hospital for the nation’s healthcare landscape.

“We all know Gudele Hospital is one of the hospitals in Juba, which is a hospital we are supposed to see as a flagship hospital for the country,” she stated.

She highlighted its unique operational model: “It was a hospital that was built by the Abu Dhabi Fund with support from Abu Dhabi Fund and it’s managed under what we call the public-private partnership with the Ministry of Health.”

Her appointment, she noted, is aimed at providing additional support to the existing team.

“My coming in is just to give additional support to the team. So, the hospital has been operating for the last year,” she added.

As CEO, Dr. Harriet Pasquale will be responsible for overseeing the overall management and operations of Gudele Hospital, steering its efforts to deliver high-quality healthcare services to the community.

Her extensive background in public health is expected to significantly contribute to the hospital’s continued development and its mission to serve as a flagship institution.

