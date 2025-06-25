Fatal clashes erupt across Kenya on anniversary of anti-govt protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (Eye Radio) – One person has been killed and at least 17 others hospitalised as thousands of Kenyans took to the streets across the country on Wednesday, marking the first anniversary of widespread anti-government protests.

The Kenya media reported that the demonstrations, which spanned major cities including Nairobi, Kisumu, and Mombasa, saw significant clashes between protestors and police.

In a particularly grave incident in Machakos county, one individual reportedly died from a gunshot wound, with seven others sustaining similar injuries and transported to Matuu town hospital.

In the capital, Nairobi, at least 10 people, including a female police officer with head injuries, were brought to Kenyatta National Hospital. Across various urban centers, security forces deployed tear gas and water cannons to disperse the surging crowds.

These renewed protests echo the dramatic demonstrations of June 25, 2024, which famously culminated in the storming of parliament, leading to police gunfire and over 60 reported deaths.

President William Ruto’s administration faced intense scrutiny for its handling of those past events, which also resulted in widespread property damage.

Adding to the volatile atmosphere, Kenya’s Communications Authority issued a directive ordering all television and radio stations to cease live coverage of the ongoing protests.

The Authority warned of “regulatory action” for non-compliance, a move that has raised serious concerns regarding media freedom and the public’s right to information during a period of heightened national tension.

The current wave of dissent is primarily fueled by persistent public anger over rising living costs and President Ruto’s tax policies. What began as demands for economic relief has now escalated into direct calls for the President’s resignation.

Anticipating the unrest, schools and businesses across affected areas remained closed today, fearing the potential for violence.

President Ruto has directed police to secure the nation and protect lives, while authorities issued warnings against any attempts to breach the President’s office or parliament.

As thousands continue to voice their frustrations, the nation grapples with the escalating confrontation and its far-reaching implications.

