Seven injured in Panyijiar aerial bombardments – Official

PANYIJIAR COUNTY, Unity State (Eye Radio) – Panyijiar County in Unity State has reported seven people injured in two separate aerial bombardment incidents that occurred there this week.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, June 25, Commissioner Gabriel Majok Bol of Panyijiar County confirmed the injuries, stating that there were no fatalities.

The Commissioner stated that the injured are currently receiving treatment at a local health facility. He says the number of people displaced from their homes following the bombardment remains unknown.

Commissioner Majok strongly condemned the attack, expressing profound disappointment and shock among Panyijiar residents over what he termed an “intolerable assault.”

Commissioner Majok alleged that the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) were responsible for the aerial bombardment over the past two days, targeting villages far from the main town.

The SSPDF has not yet responded to this specific allegation. But, previously, SSPDF Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai had stated that the army would not comment on any incidents of aerial bombardment.

While Majok did not specify the exact areas bombed, he criticised the government for conducting what he deemed unlawful bombardments that undermine peace in the country.

“These are innocent people; they are not people who have raided cattle on the border. They don’t know what is happening,” Commissioner Majok asserted. “I have been planning to have a meeting with the youth and community, but yesterday we were surprised.”

The incident occurs amidst persistent insecurity in the region, particularly concerning unlawful cattle raiding by armed youth from both Lake State and Panyijiar County.

Local authorities admit they have been attempting to de-escalate these cattle raiding activities, but the situation remains volatile and uncontrolled due partly to the proliferation of arms among civilians.

Youth involvement in cattle raiding continues to jeopardize and risk many lives.

Eye Radio contacted the Minister of Information and Communication in Unity State regarding the bombardment allegations, but he declined to comment, citing a lack of credible details on the Panyijiar incident.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter