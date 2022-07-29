Gov’t universities losing students to private universities, Changson

The Minister of Higher Education has disclosed that only half of the required admission target has enrolled to public universities in the 2020-2021, with private universities capitalizing on the situation.

Minister Gabriel Changson Chang said, many students prefer joining private universities to public universities, with only 42.4 percent, an equivalent of 13,000 students applied for public universities.

“When we go to the details of this report, the reception is very low, very few students are applying for education in our country or to our universities,” he said while addressing the media on Friday.

Changson said the students are reluctant to joint the government universities due to high tuition fees.

“I hope Professor John will also try to address that with his colleagues the Vice Chancellors, the students are also resisting joining our universities because of high fees.”

He directed the Vice Chancellors of the public universities to lower tuition fees to suit the interest of students seeking admission into the public universities.

In May this year, Minister Changson requested the government to channel a portion of oil proceeds to improve the standards of higher institutions of learning in the Country.

He said this will create a conducive environment of learning for students and staff.

There are eight government-sponsored universities in South Sudan, with five currently operational while three are still at the project level.

There are also over 35 private tertiary institutions operating in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter