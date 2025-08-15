15th August 2025

Govt to streamline community tournaments for pro sports development

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Joseph Geng, Minister of Youth and Sports |28th January 2024 - Credit: Ministry of Youth and Sports

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The government of South Sudan will introduce new measures to streamline community sports tournaments, aiming to foster professional athletic development nationwide.

Speaking today at the South Sudan Football Federation’s (SSFF) 4th Extraordinary Elective Congress, held at the Bank of South Sudan premises, Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Joseph Geng Akech stressed the importance of organized, professional pathways for athletes.

While acknowledging the value of community tournaments, he said they must be structured within state systems to create clear avenues for players to progress to professional leagues.

“We have seen a phenomenon where sports are not growing in the way they should professionally,” Dr. Geng stated. “Community tournaments are okay, but the real pathway to international play is through academies and clubs.

We need our children to play in structured programs like the Premier League and the Women’s League, not just community events.”

Dr. Geng said that after the SSFF elections are completed, the government will engage with the new leadership to ensure that community tournaments are properly organized within their respective states.

This, he said, is crucial for the country to produce athletes who can compete on the international stage.

South Sudan has seen a rise in community peace tournaments, which are popular and draw large crowds.

However, these events have been increasingly overshadowed by incidents of fan violence, with disputes over refereeing and player conduct often escalating into clashes.

Observers say this has sometimes led to injuries to both spectators and participants. Organizers and sports authorities are now calling for stricter security, better referee training, and community awareness campaigns to ensure the tournaments successfully promote peace.

