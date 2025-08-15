15th August 2025

Children are being imprisoned for theft, disobedience and gang fights in Central Equatoria – advocates

Author: Madrama James | Published: 3 hours ago

Inmate at Juba Central Prison - Phtoto Credit: Voice of America

Members of the Rule of Law Forum in Central Equatoria State say theft, disobedience to parents, and group fighting remain among the most common reasons children are in prison in Central Equatoria State.

Gima Robert, Executive Director of the Road to Economic Development Organisation (REDO), says these behaviors often lead children into conflict with the law.

Speaking during Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Thursday, Robert revealed that many minors at Juba National Prison are there due to drug use, peer pressure, and poor parental guidance.

“So, the common crimes that we find our children involving in are minor civil cases. These are theft, pickpocketing, snatching, and running away. Those who have become stubborn and are taking different hubs, disobedience to parents sometimes,” he said.

He stated that some children have been imprisoned not as punishment, but for their own protection or rehabilitation.

“As a Rule of Law Forum, we carry out activities nationwide. For my CSO, we are primarily based at Juba National Prison, where we engage with incarcerated minors. These children are detained either for protection, rehabilitation, or due to persistent misconduct,” he said.

Agang Judith Alimas, Executive Director of Vision for Humanity South Sudan, says while the economic situation is tough, parents must play a greater role in raising their children.

“We are still questioning parents. It is the negligence of our parents. There is nothing much the government can do financially to go and support every family that has the child on the street and all that. But what we can do is take active role in making sure that your child is well brought up, your child doesn’t lack the necessities they need,” she said.

Meanwhile, Advocate Viola Luka Akim from the South Sudan Bar Association is urging lawmakers to pass pending legal reforms, including the Family Law Bill, to help prevent crimes among children and support families.

“My final message is that we have some of the best children’s rights protections. In Parliament, we also have a family law that has yet to be enacted into law, and we are hopeful that this approval will happen soon,” she said.

In October 2023, a prison official said that about 1,014 juveniles were being held across the country, with Juba, Wau, and Rumbek prisons facing overcrowding.

