15th August 2025

25 homes destroyed as floods ravage Mvolo County

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 3 hours ago

House collapses due to flooding in Mvolo County - courtesy image

Authorities in Mvolo County, Western Equatoria State, say more than 25 homes have been submerged following days of heavy rainfall in the area.

This is according to Baden Michael, the Executive Director of Mvolo County, who spoke to Eye Radio this morning.

Michael says the flooding has damaged properties and left some homes on the verge of collapse.

He said the floodwaters have affected residents in Dari and Lesi Payams, where rains continue to pound the area.

“”The flooding situation in Mvolo is still ongoing. The two Payams—Dari and Lesi—continue to receive heavy rainfall, and the floods are worsening. It was 25 households affected, but the number is increasing. This morning, I tried to call the the payam administrater to find out what happened yesterday evening and this morning,” he said.

He further confirmed that at least two people were injured after part of a building collapsed on a woman and her children.

“There was an injury to a woman and her young children. The house fell on them, and they were hurt. But there is no report of any deaths, only injuries. Yes, it happened the day before yesterday,” he said.

He called on humanitarian agencies to conduct urgent assessments and support the affected families.

“Yes, I feel that when such things happen, the concerned authorities should visit the affected areas to assess the situation and understand the impact of the flooding on the people. Some community members are now living in school shelters because they’ve lost their homes. There should be serious concern for those who have lost both their houses and gardens. I believe they deserve proper consideration as well,” he said.

Mvolo County has experienced severe flooding in previous years. In 2022, thousands of residents were displaced, with homes and crops destroyed.

