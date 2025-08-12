12th August 2025

President Yoweri Museveni in Cairo for three-day state visit

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 8 hours ago

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is in Cairo for a three-day working state visit, following an invitation from his host and counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport on Monday, President Museveni was warmly received by Dr. Hani Sewilam, Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation.

He was also welcomed by members of the Ugandan delegation, led by Okello Oryem, Uganda’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Lt. Gen. Charles Angina, Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to Egypt.

During the visit, Presidents Museveni and El-Sisi are expected to hold high-level bilateral talks focused on strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

The leaders will witness the signing of strategic agreements, address a joint press conference, and preside over a business forum aimed at enhancing trade, boosting investment, and fostering mutual development.

Earlier in the day, before his departure from Entebbe International Airport, President Museveni was seen off by senior government and security officials.

These included the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe, the Commander of the UPDF Air Force, Lt. Gen. Charles Okidi, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. James Ochaya, and the Deputy Commissioner General of Uganda Prisons, Mr. Samuel Akena.

President Museveni’s visit is expected to further cement the longstanding diplomatic and economic relations between Uganda and Egypt, opening new avenues for collaboration across key sectors.

