29th August 2022
Govt fears floods-induced food shortage will hit NBGs

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 mins ago

Flooded farmlands in Aweil East County, NBGs. | Photo: Courtesy.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said flood-hit Northern Bahr el Ghazal State will face severe food shortages in the aftermath of the disaster.

Minister Peter Mayen Majongdit made the remarks on the national public service broadcaster SSBC, following a visit to Aweil to assess the flood situation in the state on Saturdday.

In recent weeks, more than 500 houses have been submerged by flood waters in Aweil East and Aweil North counties following days of heavy downpours.

In the statement after meeting the state Governor Tong Akeen Ngor, Peter Mayen described the anticipated food shortage as alarming.

“We have discussed with the governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Aweil, the flood situation and briefed us on the general humanitarian situation in the state and how the flood has affected most parts of the state,” Mayen said.

“We also discussed the resulting health situation and as well discussed an alarming situation whereby the state is expected to face food insecurity, food shortages.”

At least four children were reported to have died of starvation in the flood devastated Aweil North County, between July and August, according to authorities.

 

Govt fears floods-induced food shortage will hit NBGs

