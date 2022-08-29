Kenyan election: IEBC servers were breached, forensic analysis shows

This access, granted through a company linked to a senior politician from North Eastern, is currently among various electoral fraud matters being investigated by the DCI, whom the Azimio coalition wants to be summoned to the Supreme Court to testify in their petition.

It was not clear last evening if the investigations agency would testify, but the Nation learnt that the DCI wanted to arrest the foreigners but was held back by the assurances of Mr Wafula Chebukati, the beleaguered IEBC chairman.

Mr Chebukati, in a meeting held on July 28, assured DCI George Kinoti and Police Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai that IEBC’s systems were impenetrable and that it is only accredited employees who had access to it.

Mr Chebukati also told the DCI and IG during the meeting at Jogoo House that the three Venezuelans had been contracted by IEBC to provide support on behalf of Smartmatic International, the company contracted to provide electoral management technology by the commission.

Detectives who have been on the case since July now believe that was not the case, and that the three worked for a different entity linked to the North Eastern politician.

Meanwhile, as detectives last evening pondered their next move, a separate forensic analysis by the East African Data Handlers (EADH) on the six data transmission servers used by IEBC showed that several unauthorised individuals gained access to the system.

There were also several successful attempts to download Form 34C, which was used by Mr Chebukati to announce the winner of the presidential election.

Form 34C is a summation of all forms 34B which contain tallies from each of the 290 constituencies. The forms 34B were to be generated by tallying the results of the presidential poll from polling stations through forms 34A.