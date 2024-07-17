Criticism mounts on SPLM-IO for rejecting peace protocols

Criticism is mounting on SPLM-IO for rejecting the Tumaini Protocols and withdrawing from the process as former member Mabior Garang and self exiled activist Jame David Kolok challenged the opposition’s move.

One being is, activist Edmund Yakani who describes SPLM-IO’s rejection and withdrawal from the Tumaini initiative as a violation of the Commitment of Declaration the parties signed.

Mr Yakani – the Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization says the SPLM-IO move undermines peace in the country.

“I’m quite sure from day one, right from the reconstitution, or establishment of the government delegation, in which IO has three slots, they know the intended purpose of Tumaini initiative.

“Secondly, the principle of withdrawal from Tumaini initiative, it is a violation of the commitment of declaration which R-TGoNU commits itself into it and which Io is part of R-TGoNU.”

Edmond Yakani has also described the move by SPLM-IO to withdraw from the Tumaini initiative as a delayed tactics that undermine the restructuring of the pathway for political transition in the country.

He added that withdrawal sends a signal that some leaders are not for the interest of the common citizens.

“My question is, with your political grievances that you have, for how long do you want our citizens to suffer from this man-made political instability in the country. Can we take responsibility and avail to the citizens stability and peace.”

Another quick reaction came from Jame David Kolok, a member of People’s Coalition for Civil Action says there is no party called SPLM-IO in the Tumaini Initiative.

He said the SPLM-IO should rather withdraw from the unity government who by extension is the only party assigned to negotiate with opposition and other stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the son of Late Dr John Garang has urged his former party, SPLM-IO to give peace a chance saying the current agreement has failed miserably.

In his words, Mabior Garang said; “We are tired of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution on Conflict in South Sudan being used as an excuse to prolong the suffering of our civil population.”

He criticizes the Juba-based opposition of what he described as writing is on the wall, adding that the current agreement has failed miserably.

Captain Mabior said bloated government of 5 Vice President, 550 MPs, and 35 Ministers, has devastated our country’s economy, rendering the country broke.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter