21st February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Gen. Lul clarifies SSPDF deployment to Nasir

Gen. Lul clarifies SSPDF deployment to Nasir

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 2 hours ago

SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai addresses the media. September 24, 2024. (Photo: Moses Awan/Eye Radio).

The spokesperson for the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), Major General Lul Ruai Koang, has clarified that there is no planned disarmament operation in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, but rather a routine troop rotation to replace those who have been stationed there for an extended period.

In a statement broadcast on state-owned TV, SSBC, on February 20, Major General Koang clarified that there is no plan for disarmament in the region.

His comments came a day after national lawmakers from Nasir County called for the suspension of the anticipated deployment of SSPDF forces to the area.

The lawmakers had raised concerns about the composition of the forces that are expected to replace the current troops stationed in the town.

However, Major General Koang emphasized that the deployment was part of routine military activities and not related to any disarmament exercise.

He described the rumours surrounding the operation as “propaganda misinformation and disinformation.”

Speaking on SSBC, Koang assured the public, especially the people of Nasir, that there were no plans to conduct a disarmament operation in the area.

“The SSPDF would like to reassure the general public and the greater Nasir community in particular that there are no operational plans or orders to conduct disarmament in the mentioned areas,” Koang stated.

“There are also no orders to deploy additional forces to any other areas apart from Nasir. The forces moving to Nasir are purely there for peaceful and administrative reasons.”

This clarification comes as tensions remain high in Nasir County, with local leaders expressing concerns about the potential for further escalation in the region.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan 1

SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan

Published February 19, 2025

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts 2

South Sudan faces extreme weather, rainfall variations, and heatwaves from March to May – IGAD forecasts

Published February 14, 2025

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas 3

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Published February 18, 2025

SSPM wrangle deepens as Garang, Abdelbagi oust each other 4

SSPM wrangle deepens as Garang, Abdelbagi oust each other

Published 22 hours ago

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment 5

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment

Published February 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Koryom beat Al Hilal 2-1 to go second in SSPL

Published 47 mins ago

UN rights body calls for rule of law, end to ‘corruption’ in South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Gen. Lul clarifies SSPDF deployment to Nasir

Published 2 hours ago

MPs urge SSPDF to suspend deployment to Nasir over tension concerns

Published 2 hours ago

Schools closed after 12 students fainted daily over heat exhaustion: Official

Published 2 hours ago

Jonglei commissioners, mayors forum outlines resolutions on sustainable peace

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.