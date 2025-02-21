Gen. Lul clarifies SSPDF deployment to Nasir

The spokesperson for the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF), Major General Lul Ruai Koang, has clarified that there is no planned disarmament operation in Nasir County, Upper Nile State, but rather a routine troop rotation to replace those who have been stationed there for an extended period.

In a statement broadcast on state-owned TV, SSBC, on February 20, Major General Koang clarified that there is no plan for disarmament in the region.

His comments came a day after national lawmakers from Nasir County called for the suspension of the anticipated deployment of SSPDF forces to the area.

The lawmakers had raised concerns about the composition of the forces that are expected to replace the current troops stationed in the town.

However, Major General Koang emphasized that the deployment was part of routine military activities and not related to any disarmament exercise.

He described the rumours surrounding the operation as “propaganda misinformation and disinformation.”

Speaking on SSBC, Koang assured the public, especially the people of Nasir, that there were no plans to conduct a disarmament operation in the area.

“The SSPDF would like to reassure the general public and the greater Nasir community in particular that there are no operational plans or orders to conduct disarmament in the mentioned areas,” Koang stated.

“There are also no orders to deploy additional forces to any other areas apart from Nasir. The forces moving to Nasir are purely there for peaceful and administrative reasons.”

This clarification comes as tensions remain high in Nasir County, with local leaders expressing concerns about the potential for further escalation in the region.

