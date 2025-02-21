UN rights body calls for rule of law, end to ‘corruption’ in South Sudan

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan (CHRSS) has raised serious concerns over “the ongoing human rights violations, rooted impunity, and the failure of governance” in the country.

In a press conference held in Juba on Thursday, CHRSS Chairperson Yasmin Sooka and her colleagues stressed the persistent issues of sexual violence, lack of basic services, and the absence of accountability.

This visit marks the Commission’s 13th trip to South Sudan, where they met with survivors of human rights abuses, civil society groups, and government officials.

Sooka reported troubling findings in Warrap State where she said young girls are being forced into marriages and subjected to severe abuse.

The South African human rights defender also noted what she described as lack of effective governance, with underfunded judicial systems and a lack of access to essential services.

“To be frank, I can’t believe that so many years after independence, we are still talking about government institutions that are failing the people,” she said.

“Impunity and lawlessness have been entrenched, instead of upholding justice. In Warrap State alone, a region home to many in power in Juba, there is just one judge with jurisdiction — traveling across six counties. Justice remains a distant, inaccessible promise.”

“But this crisis is not isolated — it is a symptom of a broader collapse. South Sudan’s violence, fueled by political actors and elite politicians, has spread beyond traditional hotspots such as Western Equatoria and Unity states, fragmenting the nation.”

CHRSS also criticized the government’s failure to implement key provisions of the peace agreement, including the unification of armed forces, the establishment of a permanent constitution, and the long-overdue elections.

Yasmin said the extension of the peace agreement for another two years, starting February 22, 2025, has been met with skepticism, as many fear it will only delay the necessary reforms and prolong the suffering of South Sudanese people.

Barney Afako, a member of the Commission, stressed the importance of ensuring that transitional justice mechanisms are transparent, inclusive, and adequately resourced.

“So the next steps for the transitional justice program are what we have been focusing on in our engagements this week, including with the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs,” he stated.

Mr. Afako added that an urgently required step is the selection of commissioners for Truth Commission, and also the members of the board which will oversee the Compensation and Reparation Authority.

“These selections must be transparent and credible, in terms of processes, and also in terms of the outcomes. They should also ensure that women are represented in the transitional justice processes, but also among commissioners and the board. These all must reflect the country’s diversity, including the members of groups who have been marginalized.”

On his part, Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernández pointed out that “corruption and the mismanagement of resources” continues to fuel the country’s humanitarian crisis, undermining efforts for peace and stability.

“Even with the partial oil export shutdown, there is still significant revenue from the second pipeline, and money generated in non-oil revenue collection. But this money is not flowing to any of the government ministries or departments which are dealing with the direct needs of the people.”

“Instead, much of it is diverted off-budget to corruption, while the individuals implicated in these corruption schemes are retained as government officials, or even promoted to some of its most senior offices, and companies that help facilitate corruption retain government contracts. Where money reaches government budgets, most goes to the centers of political and military power. “

The Commission called on the government to prioritize the establishment of justice mechanisms and ensure that resources are directed towards the needs of the people, warning that without genuine political will, South Sudan’s problems will persist.

