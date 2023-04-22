Arsenal’s title hopes on rocks despite late fightback against Southampton

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale had handed Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz the opening goal after just 27 seconds.

In a painful twist for Arsenal fans, it was former Gunners forward Theo Walcott who doubled bottom of the table Southampton’s lead.

Gabriel Martinelli pulled one back for Arsenal before Duje Caleta-Car’s headed Southampton’s third.

Odegaard and Saka ensured Arsenal avoided a first defeat in 10 league games.

But City’s six successive league wins put Arsenal under intense pressure and Arteta’s young team are in danger of crumbling unless they can win their do-or-die showdown at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal’s title hopefuls had the support of the last Gunners group to lift the trophy in 2004 as Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry and Sol Campbell joined the crowd at the Emirates.

But even the presence of that iconic trio couldn’t inspire them as the nerves tormenting Arteta’s team were laid bare by Ramsdale’s astonishing blunder inside the first minute.

Anxious Arsenal

Taking possession inside his own area, Ramsdale played a suicidal pass towards Thomas Partey that completely missed the midfielder on the edge of the area.

Alcaraz gleefully accepted the gift as he smashed his shot past the exposed Ramsdale to reduce the Emirates to stunned silence.