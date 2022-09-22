22nd September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Floods strand 1,000 trucks in South Sudan -BBC REPORT

Floods strand 1,000 trucks in South Sudan -BBC REPORT

Author: Nichola Mandil | Published: 1 hour ago

More than 1,000 trucks loaded with perishable goods are stuck on the outskirts of Mundri town in south-western South Sudan due to bad roads.

The trucks are stranded on a road some 150km (95 miles) from the capital, Juba.

The road, which connects Juba with the states of Western Equatoria, Lakes, Western Bahr El-Ghazal, Northern El-Ghazal, and Warrap has been totally cut off in Mundri West county due to flash floods that hit the area early this month.

The heavy downpour washed away the road and created huge potholes that made it impossible for trucks to move.

Some of these trucks have spent more than three weeks parked in the area.

Local county commissioner Zelipha Dawa Justin told the BBC that nearly 40,000 people were now sheltering in churches and schools as a result of flooding that had forced them from their homes.

Musema Talib Ali, one of the truck drivers who arrived here from Kampala in neighboring Uganda, expressed concerns that they could lose millions of dollars if the roads were not repaired.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba” 1

Silicone Valley Shares: “Our staff detained, fund seized in Juba”

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday 2

First Boda-Boda convention begins in Juba Monday

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims 3

Juba Silicone Valley office dismisses staff detention claims

Published Monday, September 19, 2022

Prophet Abraham Chol is alive in prison, police confirm 4

Prophet Abraham Chol is alive in prison, police confirm

Published Sunday, September 18, 2022

Why Kim Swaqq quits hiring S. Sudanese girls for his videos 5

Why Kim Swaqq quits hiring S. Sudanese girls for his videos

Published Friday, September 16, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Floods strand 1,000 trucks in South Sudan -BBC REPORT

Published 1 hour ago

Dier refutes corruption allegations against him

Published 2 hours ago

Abyei natives differ on fate of troubled region

Published 2 hours ago

Uganda confirms surging 7 new Ebola cases

Published 3 hours ago

Man traps, kills stubborn hyena in Mundri East

Published 3 hours ago

US Ambassador calls for diverse South Sudan army

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.