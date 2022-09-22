Floods strand 1,000 trucks in South Sudan -BBC REPORT

More than 1,000 trucks loaded with perishable goods are stuck on the outskirts of Mundri town in south-western South Sudan due to bad roads.

The trucks are stranded on a road some 150km (95 miles) from the capital, Juba.

The road, which connects Juba with the states of Western Equatoria, Lakes, Western Bahr El-Ghazal, Northern El-Ghazal, and Warrap has been totally cut off in Mundri West county due to flash floods that hit the area early this month.

The heavy downpour washed away the road and created huge potholes that made it impossible for trucks to move.

Some of these trucks have spent more than three weeks parked in the area.

Local county commissioner Zelipha Dawa Justin told the BBC that nearly 40,000 people were now sheltering in churches and schools as a result of flooding that had forced them from their homes.

Musema Talib Ali, one of the truck drivers who arrived here from Kampala in neighboring Uganda, expressed concerns that they could lose millions of dollars if the roads were not repaired.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter