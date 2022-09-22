22nd September 2022
Dier refutes corruption allegations against him

Published: 2 hours ago

Dier Tong Ngor, Minister of Finance and Planning. - File photo.

The Minister of Finance and Planning has refuted allegations that he stole millions of US dollars and transferred it to a private account at a regional bank.

Recently, unconfirmed media reports linked Dier Tong Nogr with embezzlement and transfer of 15 million US dollars to a certain National Bank in Uganda.

According to reports, Minister Tong was being investigated by security apparatus on theft charges.

But in a press statement issued on Thursday by his office, the minister dismissed the allegations and terming them as unfounded.

“In this regard, we would like to inform the general public and our development partners that Hon. Minister is not under any investigation whatsoever and is normally performing his official duties,” the office of the finance minister said.

The office of Dier Tong regarded the reports as nothing but assassination of his character by some elements who are “not happy with him.”

It stated that there are ongoing efforts to establish an effective and efficient system to put in place a transparent and accountable public finance management system.

And added that the accusation he will not be deterred or intimidated in his quest to strengthen the public finance management system.

Dier Tong was appointed early in August as replacement for Agak Acuil Lual.

 

