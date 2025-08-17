Makuei urges new scout leaders to promote national unity, fight tribalism

The Minister of Information and Communication, Michael Makuei Lueth, has called on the new leadership of the South Sudan Scout Association to reject tribalism and support the government in promoting national unity.

His remarks come after the association elected new leaders, renewing his term as Chairman of the Board.

The association also elected Ladu Saeed as Commissioner General, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information, Communication, Telecommunication and Postal Services on Saturday.

Jackilne Ago was elected Deputy Commissioner General, becoming the first and youngest female to hold the position.

Following the elections, Minister Makuei, who is the official government spokesperson, urged the new executive team to avoid tribalism and support the government in building a spirit of nationalism to eliminate what he described as “political tribalism.”

He also pledged support from both the state and national governments to the new leadership.

For his part, Commissioner General Ladu Saeed said he will begin his work in Yei River County, where the Scout Association was founded.

He also promised to extend the activities of the association to Lafon County in Eastern Equatoria, where he said young people are being used to fuel conflict in the area.

The South Sudan Scout Association was established in 2011, following the country’s independence from Sudan. It was admitted into the World Organization of the Scout Movement in 2012.

The association operates the Rejaf Scouts Farm in Juba.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter