13th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Another boat with relief food destroyed by fire in Jonglei

Another boat with relief food destroyed by fire in Jonglei

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 1 hour ago

Boat carrying fuel to Jonglei and Upper Nile states catches fire - Feb 7, 2014

A boat carrying World Food Program relief food caught fire on Monday at Leudier Port in Bor town as a man tried to cook inside the vessel, according to Police Commissioner Elia Costa.

Major General Costa said the incident occurred when a man lit charcoal to cook in the boat.

The said unnamed man tried to light the charcoal using fuel, but unfortunately, it caught the boat.

“The incident happened when one of the workers who is working on the boat tried to cook food on the boat. He took petrol and poured it on the charcoal to light the fire. But the fire caught the boat too and got burned,” said General Costa

The boat destined for Malakal in Upper Nile state was loaded with 90 tons of sorghum and 40 tons of cooking oil.

All the items including the boat were completely burnt.

The Monday’s incident happened two days after a boat loaded with 4,140 bags of sorghum  caught fire at Total Port in Bor Town injuring  four people on Saturday.

The incident, according to Major General Elia Costa,  occurred on June 8th while the workers were fueling the boat.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators 1

Police launches crackdown against traffic rules & safety violators

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan 2

IGAD predicts heavy rains, flooding in South Sudan

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal 3

Pope Francis promotes Archbishop Stephen Ameyu to Cardinal

Published Sunday, July 9, 2023

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon 4

French footballer Kylian Mbappe visits native Cameroon

Published Friday, July 7, 2023

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore 5

Juba marks another muted Independence Day but revelers can’t take it anymore

Published Monday, July 10, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Another boat with relief food destroyed by fire in Jonglei

Published 1 hour ago

Fighting over Bor fishing Island leaves one dead, two wounded

Published 2 hours ago

143 Aweil youth arrested as 4 nurses, 3 officers injured in gang fight

Published 3 hours ago

Sudan’s rival armies slap with UK sanction

Published 19 hours ago

Kenya police investigating killing of S. Sudanese varsity student – AMB Ajongo

Published 19 hours ago

‘Invest in Hydropower,’ Puot urges foreign stakeholders

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!