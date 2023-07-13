Another boat with relief food destroyed by fire in Jonglei

A boat carrying World Food Program relief food caught fire on Monday at Leudier Port in Bor town as a man tried to cook inside the vessel, according to Police Commissioner Elia Costa.

Major General Costa said the incident occurred when a man lit charcoal to cook in the boat.

The said unnamed man tried to light the charcoal using fuel, but unfortunately, it caught the boat.

“The incident happened when one of the workers who is working on the boat tried to cook food on the boat. He took petrol and poured it on the charcoal to light the fire. But the fire caught the boat too and got burned,” said General Costa

The boat destined for Malakal in Upper Nile state was loaded with 90 tons of sorghum and 40 tons of cooking oil.

All the items including the boat were completely burnt.

The Monday’s incident happened two days after a boat loaded with 4,140 bags of sorghum caught fire at Total Port in Bor Town injuring four people on Saturday.

The incident, according to Major General Elia Costa, occurred on June 8th while the workers were fueling the boat.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter