Fighting is continuing in parts of Sudan despite a 72-hour ceasefire largely holding.

Speaking via phone from Omdurman, the city adjoining the capital Khartoum, the BBC’s Mohamed Osman says fighting broke out near TV and radio buildings.
There is no fuel and a lack of doctors, and people are struggling to access food and money, our correspondent adds.
Sudan’s army chief has reportedly approved extending the ceasefire – due to expire on Friday – for 72 hours.
Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan gave initial approval to the proposal from the regional African bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development, Reuters news agency reports.
The proposal suggests sending envoys from the Sudanese army and rival group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to Juba in South Sudan to discuss the details.
The current ceasefire began at midnight local time (22:00 GMT) on Monday bringing a pause to a conflict which erupted on 15 April amid a power struggle between the leaders of the army and the RSF.
People in Khartoum and Omdurman are finding it difficult to find clean water and food and access to cash, our correspondent says.
Explosions and gunfire could still be heard on Wednesday, with warplanes in the air, although it was quieter than before the ceasefire and the situation was good enough for evacuations to continue.
