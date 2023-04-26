26th April 2023
Kiir will travel to Khartoum when the situation is “calm” – Dr Marial

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 24 mins ago

President Salva Kiir officiating Int'l Women Conference in Juba. (Photo: Office of the President).

The Minister of Presidential Affairs has insisted that President Kiir will only travel to Khartoum once there is stability and the airport is secured.

Dr Barnaba Marial’s statement comes despite the Sudanese rival leaders Abdel Fatah Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagol observing a 30-day humanitarian ceasefire which began on Tuesday.

However, Minister Marial says President Salva Kiir will travel when the situation is calm, and the guns are silent.

“Once there is stability and once the airport is secure and once there is a ceasefire, definitely President Kiir and his team will travel to Khartoum,” said Dr Marial.

“Nobody can jump into a war zone even if you’re the most powerful person on earth, you don’t jump into a fighting place,

Dr Barnaba Marial added that the President may consider inviting the two leaders to Juba as another option of bring them together.

“There could be a possibility that the president may be at the end of the day may be able to invite his brothers in Khartoum to come to Juba so that they can come and have a dialogue with him,” Dr Marial said.

