Juba stays neutral in Sudan’s crisis-Minister Makuei

The government of South Sudan says it has taken a neutral position in the conflict in Sudan to make sure peace prevails in the war-ravaged neighboring country.

“For us as the government of South Sudan, we would not like to see our neighbor in crisis. Whatever affects Sudan affects us in South Sudan, and it affects us in a big way, “says Michael Makuei, the government spokesperson.

Mr Makuei says Juba called on the leader of the Sudan Army, Abdel Fatah Burhan and the commander of the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo not only to ceasefire but end the hostilities.

“We calling on the parties to cease hostilities and sit down for a ceasefire and sit at the table for negotiations because this fighting will not be finished on the ground but at the negotiation table,” he said.

“We need to make sure that Sudan stays in peace so that we are not affected,” he added.

The government is also encouraging the parties to the conflict to resort to dialogue to restore peace and stability in Sudan.