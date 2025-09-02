2nd September 2025

Fangak County MP urges urgent aid as flooding submerges entire area

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

In Old Fangak, an elderly woman and a child move through floodwaters, a daily reality for many as the area remains submerged.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —A member of parliament representing Fangak County in Jonglei State is calling for urgent humanitarian support as severe flooding continues to affect the area.

Speaking during a parliamentary sitting on Monday in Juba, September 1, Mary Nyarieka Lorjok said that rising waters have submerged large parts of Fangak, leaving people, including children, trapped in the floodwaters.

“I arise to inform the house that last night the water has taken the areas of the whole Fangak, the water has submerged the areas.

The people, the children are under the water,” Lorjoka said, urging the international community and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to respond quickly to the crisis.

The South Sudanese MP’s call comes as the country’s rainy season intensifies, affecting parts of Jonglei, Upper Nile, and Unity states.

The heavy rains have also submerged the neighboring Greater Pibor Administrative Area, displacing thousands of people and destroying crops and infrastructure.

