2nd September 2025

Parliament adjourns highly anticipated questioning of ministers over territorial disputes

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 5 hours ago

The National Legislative Assembly Gate - courtesy

The National Parliament has unexpectedly adjourned a highly anticipated sitting scheduled for Tuesday, where top ministers were expected to answer questions over disputes over South Sudan’s international borders and internal boundaries.

Last month, the parliament summoned the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defence, National Security, Interior, and Land, Housing and Urban Development.

The ministers were expected to brief the parliament on the latest regarding disputes with Sudan over Abyei, Kenya over the Ilemi Triangle, and border issues with Uganda in Kajo-Keji, and with Ethiopia in Gambella, among others.

As expected, ministers including Defence Minister Chol Thon, Information Minister Michael Makuei, Foreign Affairs Minister Monday Simaya Kumba, Deputy Minister of Interior, and Minister of Labor James Hoth arrived in parliament this morning to respond.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the sitting was abruptly adjourned.

According to a circular issued by Makuc Makuc Ngong, the clerk of parliament, the adjournment was due to the unavailability of sufficient reports, among other reasons.

“The Office of the clerk to the Assembly hereby informing TNLA leadership and all Honourable, that the sitting for today September 2nd, 2025, on Summon of ministers of R-TGoNU, to give reports on the Republic of South Sudan Territory, has been adjourned until further notice due to in-availability of sufficient reports accordingly and inter alia,” he wrote in the statement.

An Eye Radio reporter who went to cover the sitting said the number of lawmakers present was low, and many seats were visibly empty.

