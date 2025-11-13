Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables

The Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kuyok Abol Kuyok, has announced that Primary Eight exams will start on November 24th and end on November 29th, while Senior Four exams will begin on December 1st and finish on December 9th, 2025.

Minister Kuyok made the announcement this morning during a media briefing at the ministry’s premises in Juba.

He revealed that 84,815 candidates have registered for the 2025 Certificate of Primary Education. They include 45,545 males (54%) and 39,269 females (46%) drawn from 1,953 schools across 551 examination centres.

He said the number of candidates sitting for the P.8 exams has increased by 15,535 compared to last year’s total of 70,010 candidates.

Minister Kuyok also disclosed that 44,364 candidates have registered for the Certificate of Secondary Education, comprising 25,863 males (58%) and 18,501 females (42%). At least 667 are refugees, including 428 males and 239 females.

Kuyok added that 120 technical candidates (92 males and 28 females) and 30 commercial candidates (23 males and 7 females) from 510 schools nationwide will also sit for the exams.

He noted that the number of candidates sitting for the Senior Four exams has decreased by 5,640 from last year’s total of 50,004.

Minister Kuyok cautions stakeholders to exercise high standard and professionalism during the supervisions of the national exams.

