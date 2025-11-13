13th November 2025

Revenue Authority commends outgoing Commissioner General Simon Akuei Deng

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 41 minutes ago

Simon Akuei Deng, Commissioner-General of South Sudan Revenue Authority - Courtesy

 The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) has commended outgoing Commissioner General Simon Akuei Deng following his removal from office in a presidential decree issued last evening.

President Salva Kiir removed Deng alongside former Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol, former Central Bank Governor Dr. Addis Ababa Othow, and former SPLM Secretary General Prof. Paul Logale.

William Anyuon Kuol has been appointed as the new Commissioner General to replace Deng.

In a statement issued Wednesday evening, the SSRA said Deng was dedicated to service, leadership, and commitment towards strengthening domestic revenue mobilization and institutional reforms during his tenure.

The statement said that under his leadership, the tax agency made notable progress in enhancing tax compliance, improving administrative systems, and promoting transparency and accountability in revenue collection.

“His contribution to nation-building remains deeply valued and appreciated,” reads in part the statement.

The agency also welcomed incoming Commissioner General Kuol, saying it looks forward to his leadership in further advancing the Authority’s mandate of building a sustainable, transparent, and efficient revenue system for the prosperity of South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Commissioner General Akuei said he is honoured to have served in the position and expressed appreciation to President Salva Kiir.

In the statement seen by Eye Radio, Deng thanked Kiir for the opportunity of serving under his leadership.

13th November 2025

