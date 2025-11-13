13th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News | Politics   |   National ministers undergo induction ahead of cabinet resumption

National ministers undergo induction ahead of cabinet resumption

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

National Cabinet meeting. (Photo/Courtesy).

National ministers have received induction training ahead of the resumption of cabinet meetings tomorrow.

The development follows an announcement by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, who confirmed the formal resumption of cabinet sessions this Friday, November 14, 2025, ending a nine-month break in regular government meetings.

Dr. Lomuro said the orientation targeted both new ministers and returning ones who had not previously undergone induction.

He explained that the training focused on understanding governance structures, cabinet decision-making processes, and ministerial responsibilities.

Minister Lomuro emphasized the importance of preparing ministers for effective administration and policy implementation.

He described the initiative as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen teamwork and improve service delivery to citizens.

“We also have old ministers who did not attend any induction but overall, we wanted to bring ourselves to one page in order to understand governance and how the cabinet makes decisions and we took them through governance, the procedures and give them strong advice on their responsibilities as ministers in how to conduct administration of the geopolitics,” said Dr. Lomuro during an interview on SSBC on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core 1

Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

Published November 11, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 2

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist 3

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published November 7, 2025

From heir to outcast: The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel 4

From heir to outcast: The rise and fall of Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel

Published 8 hours ago

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial 5

Nasir attack detective Gen. Wani transferred to police college amid Machar trial

Published November 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSPDF directs officers to report to Digala Training Center

Published 52 minutes ago

Dr. Bol Mel praises President Kiir in gracious letter after dramatic dismissal

Published 2 hours ago

MP calls for repair of Juba-Lainya-Yei-Kaya Road

Published 2 hours ago

National ministers undergo induction ahead of cabinet resumption

Published 2 hours ago

Exam countdown begins: Kuyok unveils P.8 and S.4 timetables

Published 5 hours ago

Revenue Authority commends outgoing Commissioner General Simon Akuei Deng

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.