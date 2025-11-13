National ministers undergo induction ahead of cabinet resumption

National ministers have received induction training ahead of the resumption of cabinet meetings tomorrow.

The development follows an announcement by the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, who confirmed the formal resumption of cabinet sessions this Friday, November 14, 2025, ending a nine-month break in regular government meetings.

Dr. Lomuro said the orientation targeted both new ministers and returning ones who had not previously undergone induction.

He explained that the training focused on understanding governance structures, cabinet decision-making processes, and ministerial responsibilities.

Minister Lomuro emphasized the importance of preparing ministers for effective administration and policy implementation.

He described the initiative as part of the government’s efforts to strengthen teamwork and improve service delivery to citizens.

“We also have old ministers who did not attend any induction but overall, we wanted to bring ourselves to one page in order to understand governance and how the cabinet makes decisions and we took them through governance, the procedures and give them strong advice on their responsibilities as ministers in how to conduct administration of the geopolitics,” said Dr. Lomuro during an interview on SSBC on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

