1st August 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Ex commissioner-turned-farmer appeals for machinery

Ex commissioner-turned-farmer appeals for machinery

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 47 mins ago

Manut farm in Marial-Bai County. (Courtesy).

Former Western Bahr el Ghazal State politician-turned-farmer Santino Manut Akec has appealed for machinery to expand his groundnut farm which reportedly employs over 80 workers.

65-year-old Manut, the former commissioner of defunct Marial-Bai County has cultivated 510 hectares of groundnut and 215 hectares of sorghum, this season.

The farm located 30 kilometers north of Wau town has been supplying groundnuts, sorghum, sesame, beans, and maize to humanitarian organizations.

On Monday, the former Marial-Bai commissioner invited reporters to his farm to have a first-hand account of his activities.

“This year, we cultivated 510 hectors of groundnut and 215 hectors of sorghum, I called these journalists to witness so that our people can see and follow the same work of food production,” he said speaking at the site.

“I have 85 workers on my farms, I used to feed them, be responsible for their children all and this main my farm is small in a situation like a minister that provides works opportunities to the people.”

Mr. Manut said he has employed 85 workers on his farm to support their families.

He further appealed to the government to provide him with a tractor and other farm machinery to boost productivity at his farm.

“If possible and the president hear me, let him at least provide us with one tractor so that we can increase our ability to cultivate a large farm that could even feed Western Bahr el Ghazal state at large.”

In April 2015, President Salva Kiir bought 1,000 tractors to be distributed to all 10 states free of charge,

But Manut Akech said the tractors did not make it to the area.

 

 

 

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle 1

Deng Mtoto arrested after Artists Union wrangle

Published Thursday, July 27, 2023

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan 2

How Burundians are lured to S.Sudan

Published Sunday, July 30, 2023

Why fans invaded pitch during Aweil North-Pibor tournament 3

Why fans invaded pitch during Aweil North-Pibor tournament

Published Tuesday, July 25, 2023

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock 4

SSFA General Assembly to discuss Juba Stadium deadlock

Published Friday, July 28, 2023

Finance minister told to suspend remitting 3% Unity State oil share 5

Finance minister told to suspend remitting 3% Unity State oil share

Published Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NBGS Univ. to begin first-ever lectures in September 2023

Published 19 mins ago

Ex commissioner-turned-farmer appeals for machinery

Published 47 mins ago

VP Igga laments climate disasters, urges international community to help

Published 2 hours ago

Chief Chol Deng hails Twic-Ngok improved relations

Published 2 hours ago

Ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves to face trial for rape

Published 6 hours ago

Yakani urges R-TGONU to speedily execute pending tasks

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st August 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!