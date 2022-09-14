14th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Energy firm urges US to lift sanctions on S. Sudan oil sector

Energy firm urges US to lift sanctions on S. Sudan oil sector

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 hour ago

NJ Ayuk Executive Chairman of African Energy Chamber, and key players in Africa’s energy industry. Photo Credit: Energy Capital and Power

The head of a continental energy firm is calling on the US government to lift sanctions on South Sudan oil and gas corporation to enable the country to develop the sector.

NJ Ayuk, Executive Director of the Africa Energy Chamber said the sanctions are hindering foreign investment in South Sudan oil and gas projects including the production of natural gas.

“I might get into trouble for saying this, but I think it’s time to end the sanctions in South Sudan. Those sanctions are crippling in the industry, its crippling the economy,” said Ayuk.

In 2018, the US government imposed sanctions on 15 oil firms allegedly complicit in South Sudan conflict.

The targeted sanctions affected 15 international and national oil companies and businesses as well as some government units operating in the oil sector.

Sanctioned government institutions include the Ministry of Petroleum, Nile Petroleum Corporation, and South Sudan National Oil and Gas Company.

Ayuk said foreign companies and governments find it hard to deal with the sanctioned institutions that were added to the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, Entity List.

He said the companies must first seek permission from the US government to get a specific license to do business with South Sudan or risk being added to the same Entity List.

According to the group, the sanctions has not only crippled the sector, but made it difficult for South Sudan to foster an economic growth, create jobs and business opportunities for its citizens.

“How are we going to tell South Sudan you got to move to a greener economy but then you can’t bring in money, because you will have to deal with entities that have been listed as hold on these sanction days? said the Cameroonian.

“That is counterproductive to a greener future. If you are going to look at defeating energy poverty, and really improve the lives of people and then you have some of the biggest restrictions there we are shooting over self in the food.”

Ayuk, who spoke during the 5th South Sudan Oil and Power Conference in Jub, acknowledged that the US sanctioned South Sudan because it was using oil to fund war.

But he argued that if the sanctions are removed, it will help the country in building its capacity and developing gas to power program to minimize extensive energy poverty.

He said he hopes that the government restore full stability, enhance good governance and transparency to encourage the US government to lift the sanction.

For his part, the Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang Chol also called on the US to reconsider its decision.

“The future of this country does not belong to those of us who are on this stage, the future of these country belong to those children who are playing football on the street and their future cannot be punished because of our own mistakes,” said the Minister.

“I have been telling those who sanctioned us over and over again, that when you continue to sanction us, and you are not only helping us on how to solve our internal crises you will not be helping the situation.”

The African Energy Chamber however recommended that the US should use other decision not sanctions.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:30:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan’s currency rated 3rd worst-performer in Africa 1

South Sudan’s currency rated 3rd worst-performer in Africa

Published Monday, September 12, 2022

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes 2

Kiir in Bor to commission John Garang Univ. complexes

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

Fears as online company some S.Sudanese invested in suspends site 3

Fears as online company some S.Sudanese invested in suspends site

Published Monday, September 12, 2022

Govt cancels road construction deal as company deserts work 4

Govt cancels road construction deal as company deserts work

Published Thursday, September 8, 2022

South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers 5

South Sudan ranked 2nd in FIBA African Qualifiers

Published Wednesday, September 7, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Energy firm urges US to lift sanctions on S. Sudan oil sector

Published 1 hour ago

President Kiir, Kenya’s Ruto discuss bilateral agreements

Published 1 hour ago

Heist suspect Sipapa linked to 12 other robberies

Published 4 hours ago

Machar: “We will quit OPEC if they block increased oil production”

Published 5 hours ago

Bayern beat Barcelona as Liverpool get late winner

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan buys 3 acres of land at Djibouti port

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.