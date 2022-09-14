14th September 2022
President Kiir, Kenya’s Ruto discuss bilateral agreements

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

President Salva Kiir and Kenya's William Ruto meet at the State-House in Nairobi. | (Photo: William Ruto.)

President Salva Kiir met Kenya’s newly elected president, William Samoei Ruto on Wednesday and discussed bilateral agreements and cooperation at the state house in Nairobi.

In a short statement on the official Facebook page of President Ruto, the two leaders met and held talks a day after Ruto’s inauguration in the capital Nairobi following his narrow election win last month.

“With South Sudan President Salva Kiir, (we) discussed various bilateral agreements and areas of cooperation, including security and regional infrastructure development, State House, Nairobi,” said Ruto in the short statement.

Ruto was sworn-in at a ceremony attended by nearly 20 Heads of State and dozens of diplomats at Kasarani Stadium, Nairobi as tens of thousands cheered at the closely packed stadium.

He narrowly defeated candidate Raila Odinga, who challenged the results in court citing alleged rigging. But the Supreme Court has ruled the election was free and fair.

Odinga, who complied with the Supreme Court ruling, failed to attend the ceremony because he was outside the country and said he had “serious concerns” about his opponent’s victory.

Meanwhile, President Kiir, who was among a number of prominent leaders who did not speak at the event, met the Kenyan president on Wednesday.

“We are working with South Sudan in enhancing intra-African trade through the strengthening of the East African Community and other regional economic blocs in the continent,” Ruto said in the Facebook post.

 

 

 

