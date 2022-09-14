Police to embattled investors: “Sue Silicone Valley”

The police headquarters in Juba advised investors with the US-based Silicone Valley Shares to open a case if feel cheated, saying the online company is legally registered.

Police Spokesperson Major General Daniel Justin said documents the law enforcement agency obtained showed, the company was legally registered with the government.

General Justin also confirms that the company is based in the US and has established a sub-office in Juba.

“For us, the police we have been following it up, but nobody has come to pen a case of fraud or something of that kind,” said Daniel Justin speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday.

The police official said it is a challenge that aggrieved members of the public rarely report to the police and have oftentimes resorted to voicing their frustrations on social media.

On Friday, the website of San Francisco and New York-based investment firm Silicone Valley Shares crashed leading to the suspension of many accounts.

An unspecified number of South Sudanese citizens had allegedly deposited different amounts with the company reportedly worth more than 6.4 billion US dollars in assets, in anticipation of more money.

Following the incident, the clients who had invested different amounts between 50,000 and 100, 000 US dollars expressed worries about losing their cash.

“If the crime happens, people instead of reporting cases to the police, they report it through social media and sometimes they report them to the media houses,” Daniel Justin said.

“So I advise the public if they feel that this company has violated any terms of your contract with them, then you have to come up and open a case through the attorney general.”

“And we will investigate and find where these people of the company are. The headquarters is in the US but here they have a sup-office.”

On Wednesday morning, a video emerged online in which the crowd of investors stormed the purported Silicone Valley Shares office in Juba and quarreled with staff at the premises.

However, days after their complaints, the Silicone Valley Shares restored the website.

Eye Radio contacted the Company’s Chairman of Board of Directors, Zoran Radmila in the US, but he declined to comment.

Before Silicone Valley Shares restored its website, the company had written a two-page apology letter on Tuesday, to affected investors saying it was working around the clock to fix the error. “Dear Silicone Valley Share Member, we apologize for the delay in getting the website up and running again. We thank God that we are up and running normally.” “But we feel fully responsible for what happened and for any inconvenience, this may have caused you.”

