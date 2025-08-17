17th August 2025



Dr. Harriet Pasquale appointed Director-General for International Health

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 51 minutes ago

Dr. Harriet Akello Pasquale, Director of HIV/AIDS and STI at the Ministry of Health.| File photo.

The Minister of Health has appointed former undersecretary Dr. Harriet Akelo Pasquale as the Director-General for International Health and Coordination.

This is according to a ministerial order issued on Friday and seen by Eye Radio.

The order, signed by Health Minister Sarah Cleto Rial, states that Dr. Pasquale has been appointed to the position with immediate effect.

She replaces Dr. Malek Deng, who has been relieved in a separate ministerial order.

Dr. Pasquale is also the Chief Executive Officer of Gudele Hospital, a modern private hospital in Juba.

She was earlier relieved from her position as undersecretary in the Ministry of Health through a presidential decree in March.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, Dr. Pasquale confirmed receiving the appointment.

She said part of her duties will involve coordinating with health partners, NGOs, and civil society organizations working with the ministry.

“I received the message. I will work in international health and coordination. Normally, you coordinate all the partners, you know, because the National Health has a lot of partners, NGOs, civil society organizations, working with the ministries,” she said.

“So, you do coordinate of all the partners working within the Ministry of Health and then international health. You deal with all the policies of international health,” she added.

