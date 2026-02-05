Education official says hunger is blocking learning, calls for feeding support

A senior education official in Central Equatoria State has appealed for stronger support for school feeding programs, saying hungry children cannot learn effectively.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Thursday, February 5, the Director General at the State Ministry of Education and Instruction, Peter Ladu, said the welfare of schoolchildren is critical to their ability to focus and perform well in class.

Ladu called for the provision of food and water in schools, saying proper nutrition supports children’s growth and development and helps keep learners in school.

“Children need food, water, and a safe place to sleep. These are basic needs, and there must be responsible actors to ensure they are provided. Even within the education system, we must do our best to support these physical needs,” Ladu said.

He also urged parents to provide emotional support to their children and give them enough time to help them cope with challenges both at school and at home.

“Children need love, care, and physical affection. Simple acts such as greeting a child, embracing them, or showing warmth are very meaningful. When these are missing, it affects the child’s development. That is why everyone must play their role,” Ladu added

Speaking on the same program, UNICEF education specialist Duku Francis called on parents and guardians to enroll children in school.

“What we are discussing will not make sense if children remain at home. Schools are open. The main message is directed to parents, guardians, and anyone responsible for a child to ensure that children go to school. Despite the challenges, we cannot allow children to stay at home because school is where their future begins,” Franci said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter