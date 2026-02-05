You are here: Home | Education | Governance | National News | News | Adut pledges 200 scholarships for children of veterans
Senior Presidential Envoy Adut Salva Kiir has pledged to provide 200 scholarships for the children of veteran soldiers during her visit to the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs.
Adut who made the announcement yesterday, said the scholarships are part of government support for the welfare of veterans, wounded soldiers, and their children.
The senior envoy appreciated the veterans for their role in securing the country’s independence, saying their sacrifices included years away from families, lost opportunities, and lifelong physical and psychological challenges.
She added that support for veterans should go beyond symbolic gestures, noting that her office is committed to long-term engagement aimed at addressing their needs and improving their livelihoods.
The visit was attended by the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, General Chol Thon Balok, along with other senior government officials.
