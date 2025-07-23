Central bank backtracks on ‘urgent need to print money’ statement

The Bank of South Sudan has downplayed its earlier statement in which Eye Radio quoted the Governor disclosing an “urgent need” to print more currency to meet current liquidity demands.

On Tuesday, July 22, 2025, Eye Radio published a report stating, “The Governor of the Bank of South Sudan has disclosed an urgent plan to print more currency to address the ongoing liquidity crisis affecting government salary payments.”

The story quoted the Bank’s Governor, Dr. Addis Ababa Othow, statement to the parliamentary committee of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly during their meeting as aired by the state-run broadcaster, SSBC, on Monday, July 21, 2025.

Below are audio clips of the Dr Othow statement to SSBC.

“In the short-term plans, we have made it very clear that there is a need, an urgent need for us to print money just to meet the high demand right now on the liquidity. But in the medium terms and long terms, we are looking at how to address the issue of currency management. We had already formed a committee headed by the first deputy governor to look into a sustainable, long-lasting solution for cash management. But again, the bank is now championing what we call the national payment strategy.”

The story titled “Central bank to print more money to ease cash shortage, pay civil servants.”

However, the bank’s Director of Communications and Public Relations at the bank issued a statement on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, refuting the interpretation that it intends to print money specifically to pay civil servant salaries.

Majok Nikodemo Arou argued that such a move would be outside the bank’s legal mandate, as outlined in the Bank of South Sudan Act (2011, amended 2023), and clarified that budget shortfalls are addressed through borrowing, not currency printing.

He cited sections 64 to 69 of the Bank Act, which explicitly outline the nature of permissible transactions between the Bank and the government.

Arou added that none of these provisions grants the central bank power to print currency for salary payments.

Recent moves by the finance and economic institutions

In June, the Minister of Finance and Planning Dr Marial Dongrin said the ministry has had been paying salaries without cash, citing the liquidity shortage.

He made the remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of the Bank of South Sudan Governor, Dr. Addis Ababa Othow, and his First Deputy, Samuel Yanga Mikaya.

On Friday, July, 18, 2025, the Bank of South Sudan officially recognised mobile money as a legal form of payment for all goods and services, with the same legitimacy as cash and bank transfers.

